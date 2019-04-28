Log InSign up
IGdm Pro

Instagram Direct messages on your laptop with more features

IGdm Pro is a paid extended version of IGdm packed with even more features. It offers the following abilities:
1. Sign in with multiple accounts
2. Delete Conversations
3. Unsend messages
4. Quick Replies
5. Dark theme
6. Slack styled emoji search
ifedapo olarewaju
IGdm Pro is an extended and paid version of IGdm(free version) which offers more useful features for Instagram business owners who need Instagram chat for business-related activities. I decided to build this tool since I often got feature requests from business owners who wanted more than what IGdm (the free version) had to offer. I hope people find this tool useful, and I'm happy to get your feedback. :)
