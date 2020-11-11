discussion
Muhammad Azeem
Maker
Hey everyone, Azeem here from If You Bought XYZ. I, along with @naeemol, always try to come up with an idea and then create a website around that. It helps both of us learn and try to make money at the same time. This idea came into being after we got into the crypto space. Many people have changed their lives investing in cryptos and it's still happening. We thought, wouldn't it be better to find out how much money you would have made investing into any cryptocurrency in the past? And so we looked into ways to create a site not just around cryptos but stocks as well. This is another of many of our side projects and we think is a useful web app so we want to share it with everyone.
