Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → ICOS

ICOS

Minimalistic custom icons for your iPhone home screen

get it
A collection of 90+ custom icons created for your iPhone. It’s the easiest way to make your phone look special. Icons are available in light, dark, and colorful themes to fit perfectly any color palette you use.
MicroAcquire
Promoted
A free & anonymous startup acquisition marketplace
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer
Wassup guys?   I’m here to present you the new artwork created by our team – ICOS.    Nonono 😂 It’s only to get your attention. Keep calm 🙏   We’re still designers and we’re still wanna create useful and cool stuff. Such as custom icons for iPhone. Let me describe a bit the structure of the product and why it can be interesting for you.    ICOS includes 90 outline icons for iPhone home screen. Each of them presented in a light, dark and colorful theme. Sooo, turn your creativity on to make a choice here 😄    Check out a quick video-tutorial of easy icon installing attached in media. I guess it’s the simplest way to make your phone look special. What do you think?   P.S. Btw, we had a big update of our main website this week. Invite you to check it out. Use a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30» for purchasing Craftwork products.
Upvote (4)
Share