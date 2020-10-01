discussion
Andrey Pudov
Maker
Developer
Wassup guys? I’m here to present you the new artwork created by our team – ICOS. Nonono 😂 It’s only to get your attention. Keep calm 🙏 We’re still designers and we’re still wanna create useful and cool stuff. Such as custom icons for iPhone. Let me describe a bit the structure of the product and why it can be interesting for you. ICOS includes 90 outline icons for iPhone home screen. Each of them presented in a light, dark and colorful theme. Sooo, turn your creativity on to make a choice here 😄 Check out a quick video-tutorial of easy icon installing attached in media. I guess it’s the simplest way to make your phone look special. What do you think? P.S. Btw, we had a big update of our main website this week. Invite you to check it out. Use a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30» for purchasing Craftwork products.
