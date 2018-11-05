Icons8 Web App 2.0
85,000+ icons in tons of styles
#2 Product of the DayToday
The Icons8 team rolls out the redesigned web app with a huge collection of over 85K of diverse icons. We analyzed what users do with the app and made it even easier to use. Now getting icons is really a piece of cake with simple navigation and tons of well-organized images. Don't wait, check it yourself right now.
Reviews
- Pros:
Nice look, modern, fresh colors, easier to use than beforeCons:
Some controls are now in different place, but I will adapt to it
Waited for this redesign for some time :)
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Never got around to using Icons 8 before, I suppose this is the time :D
Margarita Ivanchikova@margarita_ivanchikova
I'm always happy to see the new projects from Icons8, and this new interface is great! The first screen with icon style examples - special thanks for this.
Rami M. Amin@rmtux · Not a Growth Hacker
Looks great! And the attributes search is a brilliant idea :) And please check double check the terms-and-conditions link as it is seems broken.
