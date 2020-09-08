  1. Home
Custom and own beautiful icons in no time

Iconhub is a collection of simply customized beautiful icons. It's easy as pie for you to custom colors, stroke lines, and even the size of the icon. Oh did we mention it's Free?
5 Reviews5.0/5
Piko Rizky Dwinanto
Maker
Founder & Creative Director of OWW
Hello Producthunt! Introducing Iconhub, Free, and fully customized beautiful icons. Experience hassle-free in having the compelling icons for your products with the features we offer. It’s perfect for UI UX Designers, Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, and many more. It’s probably suitable for anyone who loves to create icons in an easy way. Features - Hundreds of Free well-crafted icons- 6 popular styles: Line, Glyph, Line Color, Flat Color, Flat Line & Multi-color (launching soon)- Export effortlessly in SVG format or code What's New? - 6 different icon sizes are available - Custom colors to fit your brand identity - Modify the stroke line thickness  What's Next? We'll be uploading 10,000+ icons and adding animated icons to complete your collection. Not only that, if you don't find the icon you're looking for, feel free to request an icon to owwstudio@gmail.com Enjoy!
Neri Nugraha
🎈
UI Designer and illustrator
Very useful product. It helps me so much when design an app
Malik Abimanyu
Love this product! I have used this product many times and it fits perfectly in all the designs I made. Very practical and easy to use. The features on the website are also very useful for users.
Ardias Elga Kurnia
Maker
🎈
Tea Maker at OWW Studio
Today is my lucky day i found this Freemium stuff, i love iconhub so much :*
Umar Aji Pratama
Maker
🎈
Product Designer at One Week Wonders
Really Cool Product , Really useful Icons for my work , Well done Iconhub !
