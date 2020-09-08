discussion
Piko Rizky Dwinanto
MakerFounder & Creative Director of OWW
Hello Producthunt! Introducing Iconhub, Free, and fully customized beautiful icons. Experience hassle-free in having the compelling icons for your products with the features we offer. It’s perfect for UI UX Designers, Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, and many more. It’s probably suitable for anyone who loves to create icons in an easy way. Features - Hundreds of Free well-crafted icons- 6 popular styles: Line, Glyph, Line Color, Flat Color, Flat Line & Multi-color (launching soon)- Export effortlessly in SVG format or code What's New? - 6 different icon sizes are available - Custom colors to fit your brand identity - Modify the stroke line thickness What's Next? We'll be uploading 10,000+ icons and adding animated icons to complete your collection. Not only that, if you don't find the icon you're looking for, feel free to request an icon to owwstudio@gmail.com Enjoy!
Very useful product. It helps me so much when design an app
Love this product! I have used this product many times and it fits perfectly in all the designs I made. Very practical and easy to use. The features on the website are also very useful for users.
Today is my lucky day i found this Freemium stuff, i love iconhub so much :*
Really Cool Product , Really useful Icons for my work , Well done Iconhub !