Icondrop for Adobe XD 2.0

Naman Sarawagi
Neat demo.
Hello Hunters and Makers! I am Dalpat Prajapati, CEO of Iconscout, the marketplace to buy and sell icons, illustrations, and stock photos. Today, we are very happy to announce the latest update in our Adobe XD plugin Icondrop. With latest update, you will always have the plugin right beside your Artboard to insert icons, illustrations, and stock photos in your design. We have launched Adobe XD plugin last year and since its launch, we got thousands of installs of it. We worked closely with Adobe team to bring this new update which will help users find design assets very easily and speedup their design workflow. Here are few features of Icondrop. 1. All the design resources in single plugin: Icons, Illustrations, and Stock photos 2. Advance filters 3. Access your favourite designer profile 4. Insert asset with just one click We are also coming with some exciting features very soon which includes inclusion of Myscout in Adobe XD. Myscout will help you share your designs with other directly from Adobe XD. We are also giving special discount to all the XD users. Install the plugin and you will get offer on the top. Thanks for the support. Suggestions and feedback are much appreciated.
@dalpattapaniya congratulation to you and team.
