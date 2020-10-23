Icebreakers by Kaapi

discussion
Ravi Kiran
Ah! Finally, this is out. I will be checking it soon :)
Ankit Arora
Maker
@new_user_2975bd5d73 Look forward to having you onboard!
Ankit Arora
Maker
Thanks @kevin for the hunt! Icebreakers was a weekend project for me and @adityarao310 - but it has quickly become a very popular feature at Kaapi 🙂 Remote work is great, but everyone misses the fun & spontaneous conversations at office! The unplanned cafe hangouts. Or bumping into a joyful water cooler break 🕺 And this is why our Icebreakers work! We send a randomly selected fun question to your team over Slack. The answers are publicly posted for everyone to participate in. You get to hi-five 👋someone new, discover shared interests with colleagues or simply smile as you scroll through the fun threads 🙂 Hope to see you all aboard Kaapi. And we are here to answer any questions! :)
