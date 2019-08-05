Icebreaker from Range
Braden Kowitz
One of the best parts of Range.co is the team-building questions that we send to teams each day. So we figured, why not make our questions free for everyone to use? That's Icebreaker. We designed these questions carefully to help teams get to know each other and build psychological safety over time. Want to try it with your team? I suggest starting with "Easy" questions unless you have a really tight-knit team. Just bring up Icebreaker at the start of your team meeting, and give everyone a little time to answer. In a few weeks, you'll likely learn a lot about your team. And as you move to the medium and hard questions, you'll start to understand more about how to work better as a team. We built this for you. If you have suggestions on how to make it better, please let us know! I'll monitor this thread, and you can also find us on Twitter @RangeLabs.
@rangelabs @kowitz love this tool, Braden. I want to use this for my next meeting today, and I'll let you know how it goes! Super simple to use, and beautiful animations right out of the gate! Excited to work better with my team and customers at SlidesUp (they'd love this too since we meet regularly!)
Vulnerability is at the heart of effective cooperation. These icebreaker questions are a great way to learn more about who you are working with, which will help build a foundation of trust.
This is awesome! Def gonna be using this to get ppl talking in our weekly check-ins
