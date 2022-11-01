Products
iAR
Ranked #5 for today
iAR
Completely invisible hearing aid device
Deep ear hearing aid device that offers complete invisibility — smaller than a coffee bean. The revolutionary placement and innovative technology ensure that the users benefit from hearing without anyone knowing they are using hearing aid devices.
Launched in
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
,
Health
by
iAR
About this launch
iAR
Completely Invisible Hearing Aid Device
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
iAR by
iAR
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
,
Health
. Made by
Boban Milovanov
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
iAR
is not rated yet. This is iAR's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#41
