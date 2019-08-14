I'm Free FYI
Hi Hunters, This is our first product. (more on the way!) We were interested in building a fast and simple way to schedule a meeting with no signup required. Let us know what you think :)
This looks promising, but I don't get how I get to the calendar view? And it would be great to have more time zones for us Europeans.
@stefanfis Thanks for the feedback! You get to the calendar view after you give your email and click "set availability" on the home page. Let me know if you have any more questions. Happy to help. :)
@stefanfis As for adding European Timezones, will definitely add it to our list of feature requests for the next release.
@karthik_k1 Oh, now I got it. The slider sets the time frame for the meeting and later on I can choose the days. But when I want to offer one time slot in the morning and one another day in the afternoon, I have to set the slider from 9am to 5pm. This looks somewhat confusing to me. I'd first let the users choose their possible time slots, with the slider and then ask for name and mail just before creating the events.
Maker
@karthik_k1 @stefanfis Hi, the slider does determine the possible timeslots. Once you are on the calendar you can select times you are free in the morning / night in different days. Was this unclear / any suggestions to improve ?
Pros: 1. Simple to schedule and share the meeting URL to multiple invitees - 3 steps 2. No signup required 3. Absolutely free! Cons: 1. None for this use case
Maker
