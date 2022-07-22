Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HYVE
HYVE
Apply to jobs on a decentralized freelancing platform
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
HYVE is the largest web3 freelancing marketplace available on ETH, BSC, Fantom, Polygon, and an upcoming chain.
Launched in
Freelance
,
Crypto
,
Tech
by
HYVE
Shopify Editions, Summer 2022
Ad
Explore new tools for building for our millions of merchants
About this launch
HYVE
Apply to jobs on a decentralized freelancing platform!
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
HYVE by
HYVE
was hunted by
Tudor Stomff
in
Freelance
,
Crypto
,
Tech
. Made by
Tudor Stomff
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
HYVE
is not rated yet. This is HYVE 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#164
Report