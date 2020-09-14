discussion
Ümit Kaş
MakerMicro Startup Lover • Code Addicted
Hello Product Hunters 👋, I am glad to share latest product, Hypnos, with you. Hypnos is a sleep cycle calculator application, that wakes you up floridly in light sleep. Using the hypos, you can calculate your best wake up time and set alarm. Hypnos makes your sleep comfortable and prepares you for the day by waking you up mostly earlier than your wake up time by calculating the sleep cycles. How it works? - Select your wake up time, and wake up days for selected time. - The selected time is the last alarm time, and it rings when the main sleep cycle alarm is not set. - Set the main sleep cycle alarm by long pressing button on the main page, before you sleep. Don't worry, the algorithm recognizes your sleep duration. - When the alarm is set, the app will alert you, in the alarm time. - You can snooze the alarm by long-pressing to the snooze button. also, the snooze button warns you with vibration. - That's it. - Your are ready to make your sleep more comfortable and more peaceful by waking earlier with you sleep cycle calculator?
