Jasper S.
Oh wow that's unexpected! Thanks @dansiepen for a hunt! Been collecting data since last year and initially, Hypetrace was just analytics, now expanded to a full influencer search engine. Currently, you can filter by: - keywords/hashtags - topics/categories - profiles with emails only - engagement rate - follower size - location (country & city) - gender (& age very soon) Planning to push hard for this - TikTok is on a massive wave right now. Even though it captured a lot of younger audiences, as we have seen with most social media channels, we can expect it will gradually age upwards as public awareness grows.
@famouslabs No worries Jasper! It's an awesome tool which I have been using for a while now. I'm glad the rest of the world and community can experience it - amazing time especially to work with TikTok influencers!
great! I was looking for this.
@aazar_ali_shad Nice! :) What type of influencers and what datapoints are the most useful to you?
@logicmason What datapoints would you like to see added to ease your search?
@alimirza2k cheers Ali! You will love upcoming updates! ❤️
Great idea. The search is very granular which helps finding a specific niche. How frequently does your data get updated?
@matus_peciar Cheers Matus! We update it weekly. What would you like to see added?