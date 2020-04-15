  1. Home
  2.  → Hypetrace

Hypetrace

Search and analyse 2M+ TikTok & IG influencers worldwide

With Hypetrace you will be able to quickly search and analyse millions of TikTok and Instagram influencers via simple interface. Narrow down your search with 10+ parameters and conveniently export profile and contact data to CSV file.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Jasper S.
Jasper S.
Maker
Oh wow that's unexpected! Thanks @dansiepen for a hunt! Been collecting data since last year and initially, Hypetrace was just analytics, now expanded to a full influencer search engine. Currently, you can filter by: - keywords/hashtags - topics/categories - profiles with emails only - engagement rate - follower size - location (country & city) - gender (& age very soon) Planning to push hard for this - TikTok is on a massive wave right now. Even though it captured a lot of younger audiences, as we have seen with most social media channels, we can expect it will gradually age upwards as public awareness grows.
Upvote (2)Share
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Hunter
@famouslabs No worries Jasper! It's an awesome tool which I have been using for a while now. I'm glad the rest of the world and community can experience it - amazing time especially to work with TikTok influencers!
Upvote (1)Share
Aazar Ali Shad
Aazar Ali Shad
great! I was looking for this.
Upvote (2)Share
Jasper S.
Jasper S.
Maker
@aazar_ali_shad Nice! :) What type of influencers and what datapoints are the most useful to you?
UpvoteShare
Mark
Mark
Really cool concept. As a creator on YT, I like data tools like this.
Upvote (1)Share
Jasper S.
Jasper S.
Maker
@logicmason What datapoints would you like to see added to ease your search?
UpvoteShare
ali mirza
ali mirza
it's an amazing tool. congrats on the launch.
Upvote (1)Share
Jasper S.
Jasper S.
Maker
@alimirza2k cheers Ali! You will love upcoming updates! ❤️
UpvoteShare
Matus Peciar
Matus Peciar
Great idea. The search is very granular which helps finding a specific niche. How frequently does your data get updated?
Upvote (1)Share
Jasper S.
Jasper S.
Maker
@matus_peciar Cheers Matus! We update it weekly. What would you like to see added?
UpvoteShare