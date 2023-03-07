Products
Hypershell
Hypershell
Horsepower Exoskeleton for Everyday Adventure
Equipped with Hypershell Omega, you can go further, climb higher mountains, run faster, and carry more along the way, or simply walk with less effort. Hypershell provides power and strength to those who need it, when they need it.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Crowdfunding
,
Outdoors
by
Hypershell
About this launch
Hypershell
Horsepower Exoskeleton for Everyday Adventure
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Hypershell by
Hypershell
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Health & Fitness
,
Crowdfunding
,
Outdoors
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Hypershell
is not rated yet. This is Hypershell's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
0
Day rank
#59
Week rank
#165
