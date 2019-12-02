Discussion
🎉🎉🎉 Happy Festive Vibes everyone 👋👋👋 We've been working on Hyperise for many months and will be launching out of open beta very soon, but we couldn't resist a festive freebie... With our FREE Chrome Extension you can drop Hyperise images direct into your Gmail emails, that will dynamically personalise on the Fly. We've added a bunch of festive examples into the out of the box Extension, but you can head over to Hyperise to create your own personalised images and sync them to your extension :) We'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions on how we can make it easier to use. Also we'd love to hear about your experiences and success stories of using personalisation in your email and broader sales funnel.
Jawdropping use of technology - well done Hyperise
@james_morgan1 Thanks James, hope you find it useful, let us know of any template suggestions you'd like to see in the extension...
Awesome product and technology. Have been using Hyperise for c.6 months now - can't wait to play with the Chrome extension. Thanks Ian & Becky Tim
@tim_langley1 Thanks Tim, loving the new connection with canddi ;)
Looks very good! Hyperise is the tool of the year for me in 2019. What a technology.
@aazar_ali_shad Thanks Aazar, 2019, what a year!
Amazing product, keep up the good work!
@benadzooma from another Nottingham great, that means a lot!
Whooop thanks @benadzooma !
