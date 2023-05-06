Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hyperfocused
Hyperfocused

Hyperfocused

Deep work menubar app for macOS

Free Options
Embed
Hyperfocused combines the best of all macOS productivity apps -- a window manager + app launcher + website blocker -- so that you can get into a flow state quickly.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
Hyperfocused
Drata
Drata
Ad
Simplify and automate SOC 2 compliance
About this launch
Hyperfocused
HyperfocusedDeep work menubar app for macOS
0
reviews
4
followers
Hyperfocused by
Hyperfocused
was hunted by
Tommy Lee
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Tommy Lee
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Hyperfocused
is not rated yet. This is Hyperfocused's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-