Home
→
Product
→
Hyperfocused
Hyperfocused
Deep work menubar app for macOS
Hyperfocused combines the best of all macOS productivity apps -- a window manager + app launcher + website blocker -- so that you can get into a flow state quickly.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
by
Hyperfocused
About this launch
Hyperfocused
Deep work menubar app for macOS
0
reviews
4
followers
Hyperfocused by
Hyperfocused
was hunted by
Tommy Lee
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Tommy Lee
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Hyperfocused
is not rated yet. This is Hyperfocused's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
