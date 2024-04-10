Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
HyperDoc
HyperDoc
AI generated sales flashcards to close deals faster
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
HyperDoc organises, summarises, and generates insightful flashcards for your sales pitch. Simply upload your sales documents and HyperDoc will do the rest.
Launched in
Customer Success
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
HyperDoc
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
About this launch
HyperDoc
AI-generated sales flashcards to close deals faster
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
HyperDoc by
HyperDoc
was hunted by
Anil Kumar Peri
in
Customer Success
,
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Anil Kumar Peri
,
Lily Djahanbakhsh
and
Shankha Subhra Dutta
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
HyperDoc
is not rated yet. This is HyperDoc's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report