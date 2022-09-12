Products
Hygraph
Hygraph
The federated content platform
Hygraph is the Federated Content Platform allowing you to build highly composable digital experiences the way you envisioned them - with all your backends, frontends, and services, working together in harmony.
API
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
Hygraph
About this launch
Hygraph
The Federated Content Platform
Hygraph
Darshan Gajara
API
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
Ben Iglesia
,
Martian Lee
,
Darshan Gajara
,
Michael Lukaszczyk
,
Frederik Eychenié
,
Fabian Beliza
,
Mahaveer
,
Pratibha Motwani
,
Daniel Winter
,
Sudipto
,
Nikolay Vasilev
,
Alex Naydenov
,
Gijs Hendrix
,
Daniil Tykheev
,
Jonas Faber
,
Bruno Scheufler
,
Dino Kukić
,
João Pedro Schmitz
,
Jean Scherf
Cadu de Castro Alves
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Hygraph
is not rated yet. This is Hygraph's first launch.
Upvotes
67
Comments
13
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#15
