Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Alexander Sergeev
Hi Hunters, We really excited to introduce you Hygger 2.0 - an updated project management tool for product makers. Now with built-in prioritization, tasks lists, custom fields, and multiple projects support. When each feature is exciting, Hygger helps you to choose the most important and profitable ones. Spread out your features on Value/Effort or Eisenhower prioritization matrix, and send the winners to work. It is easy as a pie. Now you can also choose traditional tasks lists in Hygger. Just for cases, when it is not necessary to use Kanban boards, and simple tasks lists are more habitual for you. Custom fields make this experience even more flexible. In Hygger you can create and share beautiful timelines, play with Kanban boards, track time, coordinate and collaborate with the team and enjoy full transparency of work. Hygger intelligently combines the ease of use and powerful functionality. It is a perfect tool for those who work on their own products in software development, product management, marketing, creative agencies, and other teams. Just ping me in comments below if you have any question or feedback. Cheers!
Upvote (2)Share