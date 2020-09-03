discussion
Hi there hunters! 👋 I've been working on version 2 of one of my most used apps: Hustl! Hustl is a macOS app that allows you to record awesome time-lapses of your Mac screen, no editing or speed-up required. Discount below! Keep reading It's very useful for designers, illustrators, developers and all sorts of creative people, as a way to document their work process and have a visual log of everything they do in their screen. It makes really cool videos! Use it for recording your work sessions, speedpainting, to showcase your design process, justify your work hours... Since I launched the first version here in Product Hunt more than 1.5yrs ago, I've been gathering feedback and talking to users like crazy. I took all that feedback and implemented the most loved and demanded features in Hustl 2! Hustl 2 is not just a revision with some added features. I built Hustl 2 from scratch. It's a brand new app, one could say it's a completely different app even ;-) (fun fact: v1 and v2 don't share a single line of code!) Hustl 2 is up to 10x better and comes in with a bunch of new stuff, including 30+ new features and bug fixes. 🚀 A comprehensive list of all changes introduced in Hustl 2 can be found here: https://gohustl.co/announcements... Previous users were the first ones to get access to Hustl 2. After several months of betatesting and very positive feedback, I decided to get Hustl 2 out of the beta stage and make it public! I've documented the most interesting parts of this process of going from v1 to v2 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rameerez/sta... User feedback has been awesome so far. It usually remarks how big of an update Hustl 2 is. Here are selected parts of some of my favorite customer emails so far: "The new version is soooo much better than the first version! Bravo." "Hustl 2 has been a great improvement over version one. The ability to choose which screen to record, one-click select entire screen, select additional export resolutions, and limit recording to an individual app are all great features! Overall, it is much improved over Hustl 1! Thanks for updating the app and making it even more powerful!" I'm really excited to share Hustl 2 with you today. Hope you find it as useful as our current users – looking forward to reading all your feedback! Btw! I love Product Hunt: this community has given me so much – you're a bunch of amazing people. I always feel like giving something back on launch days, here's a discount link with a 10% OFF for all of you guys coming from PH (it will only work for a couple of days after launch so hurry up!) 👉 https://gohustl.co/?discount=PHL... 👉 PRODUCT PRICING ✅ Hustl 2 is $29, one time purchase, forever. ✅ No hidden fees or subscriptions in which you end up paying a lot more than the $29 single-time payment. ✅ The $29 license comes with a full year of updates and support. ✅ After that year is over, you can optionally choose to renew your license for another year of updates and support. ✅ Or you can choose not to renew your license and keep using Hustl forever, as long as you want, without having to pay again. No pressure. 👉 NEW IN HUSTL 2 – PRODUCT FEATURES Hustl 2 includes 30+ new features and bugfixes. ✅ New version. Completely rewritten. 10x more efficient. ✅ Capture only the active app. Record one app, and only one app. Even if you're frequently tabbing and switching over from Photoshop to your browser. Set a specific app as a target and Hustl will prevent any other screens to be part of your time-lapse by automagically ignoring all other activity happening outside of your target app. This life saver will help you drastically cut down editing time – if any! ✅ Ultra high-definition. 4K & 8K support. Sharp details. Crisp. Big. Fresh. Hustl 2 is adding support for the next generation of ultra high-definition video. With a capture area matching your monitor's size, Hustl can now export in up to 8K resolution. Enjoy the quality and the precision of every pixel on the screen. Details are now sharper than ever before – you'll never get a blurry time-lapse. ✅ Pause your time-lapse. Resume anytime. ✅ Fix the aspect ratio. Or go fullscreen. ✅ Slow down. Or speed up. Select the final duration and control every detail. Please let me know all your feedback – excited to see all your timelapses! 🙌
Awesome app! I literally can’t wait to try out the new features of Hustl 2! Great job Javi! 🚀
I can do awesome time-lapses without all the awful post editing process. Simple and clean, Hustl 2 is just great! You're doing an amazing job, Javi!!
Thank you for this new version. I have not seen a tool as useful as this one.
First version was already awesome, excited to try out the new one!
