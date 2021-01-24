Hush for Safari

  1. Home
Block nags to accept cookies and privacy  invasive tracking

Browse the web like it should be – free of nags to accept cookies or privacy invasive tracking. It's tiny, fast, free, open, secure and without any access to your data.
discussion
6 Reviews5.0/5
Awesome extension! Thanks!
Awesome extension! Thanks!
Joel Arvidsson
Maker
Open Source • Urchins • Bubble Tea
@claesm Thanks, means a lot to me!
Cristian Moisei
Product Designer & iOS Developer
This seems to work on most websites so far and it's definitely needed. I'm also glad to see it's available on Safari. The donation options are not for me though, I went looking for a way to pay for it one off, but I wouldn't want to subscribe for that.
Oscar James
🎈
Tin drum.
Love this on iOS, any way to get it working on Catalina?
Vladimír Seman
I work at e-commerce
seems cool little thing 👍
Ali Alsayed
Well done and congratulations!
