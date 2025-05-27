Subscribe
Dynamic, multi-character AI animation driven by audio
HunyuanVideo-Avatar by Tencent creates dynamic, emotion-controllable, multi-character talking avatar videos from audio. Open source, ensures character consistency. Code & models released.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

HunyuanVideo-Avatar
HunyuanVideo-Avatar
Dynamic, multi-character AI animation driven by audio
HunyuanVideo-Avatar by
HunyuanVideo-Avatar
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
HunyuanVideo-Avatar
is not rated yet. This is HunyuanVideo-Avatar's first launch.