Home
Product
HunyuanVideo-Avatar
Dynamic, multi-character AI animation driven by audio
HunyuanVideo-Avatar by Tencent creates dynamic, emotion-controllable, multi-character talking avatar videos from audio. Open source, ensures character consistency. Code & models released.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Featured on May 28th, 2025.
This is HunyuanVideo-Avatar's first launch.