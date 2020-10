The Hummer is back as a 350-mile range 'electric supertruck' that can drive diagonally The Hummer, a symbol of pre-recession gas-guzzling excess, is being resurrected as an all-electric pickup truck. It will get 350 miles of range, 1,000 horsepower, and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. The truck, which will be sold under General Motors' GMC brand, will start at $79,995 and go on sale in late 2021.