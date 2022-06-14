Products
humit 2.0
Ranked #4 for today
humit 2.0
Making music social, again
humit helps you discover fresh tunes & new people with the same music taste as you. Share songs you love as 30-second hums, find music for every mood, create your own stations, plug into a community, and find the ones you can share earphones with.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Media
by
humit
About this launch
humit 2.0 by
humit
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Media
. Made by
Prithvi Sankar
,
Rohit Ganapathy
,
Ishaan Negi
and
Pradyumn Awasthi
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
humit
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 69 users. It first launched on November 16th, 2020.
Upvotes
125
Comments
11
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#15
