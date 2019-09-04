HumbleBrag

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Brenden Mulligan
Hi everyone! Yesterday I challenged myself to build a product start to finish in 24 hours and this is the result. I realize it's a small product for a small market, and about as tech-bubbly as you can get. That's not the point. The goal for me was to exercise the launch muscle after spending a month hacking away on things I haven't and probably will never launch. So, here ya go! There are more angels and funds than ever before, and most of them create their own website. This can hopefully be helpful to some of them. More than anything, it was fun to build and I'd be happy to get any feedback! My page can be seen at https://brendenmulligan.com.
