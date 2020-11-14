discussion
Mike
MakerFounder & CEO @ Huddle
🤙 Hey everyone! I’m Mike, the founder at Huddle. I’m excited to introduce what we’ve been building over the past six months. Some quick background first: I’ve spent a ton of time talking with early-stage founders about the problems they face. While talent is by no means the only thing, it’s consistently at the top of the list alongside funding. But funding for what? The answer, again, is talent. Even the most seasoned co-founders can’t do everything alone. In the early days, it’s not necessary, nor is it really feasible, that everyone on the squad is full-time. But where do you go to find high-quality, fractional talent? Enter Huddle. Huddle connects founders with pop-up product and design teams. No more scrolling freelancer platforms, interviewing expensive agencies, or time-consuming email swaps with friends and VC platforms. Our creator community makes it easy to work with top startup players from companies like Spotify, Uber, Airbnb, and more. How Huddle works for founders: 1️⃣ Tell us what you need to build - pitch decks, logos and brands, prototypes, websites, marketing plans, product development, and more... 2️⃣ We connect you with a Team hand-selected from our builder community, many of whom have been founders themselves, with the skills needed for your project 3️⃣ Pay for up to 25% of your project fees in sweat equity, aligning incentives and preserving your most valuable resource 💰 4️⃣ Start building and ship! Our Teams work in managed 2-week sprints, and we can even help you recruit full-time teammates when you’re ready Our freelance community loves Huddle because they get... ✅ A steady flow of interesting projects ✅ A true community of entrepreneurs and creators to jam and collaborate with ✅ Member resources, back-office tools, and support to be their own boss ✅ The ability to get equity in high-quality startups by doing what they love… building We’ve been in private beta since September and we’ve been humbled by the energy surrounding our creator and founder community. Now we’re open for biz! We're here to give entrepreneurs of all styles a home, making it easier for founders and builders to connect and make things together. Are you a founder that needs to ship something fast? Head on over to http://huddle.works and Apply for a Team. Mention that you heard about us on Product Hunt for a special rate.😸 Are you a freelancer looking to connect with work at awesome startups? Apply to join our builder community @ http://huddle.works/work
