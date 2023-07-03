Products
Hubble
Hubble
An alternative UI Kit that can quickly build websites SaaS
An alternative Template & UI Kit that can quickly build beautiful websites SaaS. Design Landing Pages SaaS in minutos with the most innovative and alternative Design Blocks builder for Figma.
Launched in
SaaS
Design resources
Design templates
by
Hubble
About this launch
Hubble
An alternative UI Kit that can quickly build websites SaaS
Hubble by
Hubble
was hunted by
Nathália Lourenção
in
SaaS
,
Design resources
,
Design templates
. Made by
Nathália Lourenção
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Hubble
is not rated yet. This is Hubble's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
