Huawei Watch GT 2
A new smartwatch focusing on fitness
Wearables
Featuring a double crown AMOLED screen and lightweight design, this watch is classy and sleek. Pair that with a ceramic bezel design and stainless steel shell, you're ready to explore.
an hour ago
Huawei Watch GT 2 runs LiteOS and lasts up to two weeks
Huawei is back with another smartwatch that's focused on fitness. The Watch GT 2 runs Huawei's homegrown LiteOS, not Google's Wear OS, and it ships in two sizes with up to two weeks of battery life. The 46mm model features a 1.39-inch OLED with 454 x 454 resolution and 22mm strap like last year's Watch GT.
