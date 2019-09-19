Huawei Watch GT 2 runs LiteOS and lasts up to two weeks Huawei is back with another smartwatch that's focused on fitness. The Watch GT 2 runs Huawei's homegrown LiteOS, not Google's Wear OS, and it ships in two sizes with up to two weeks of battery life. The 46mm model features a 1.39-inch OLED with 454 x 454 resolution and 22mm strap like last year's Watch GT.