Home
→
Product
→
Hoy
Hoy
Send push notifications to friends with just a button push
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Hoy is a web app that lets you send push notifications to your friends with just a push of a button. You can send short text messages (< 65 characters), emojis or web links using Hoy.
Launched in
Web App
by
Hoy
Hundrx
About this launch
Hoy
Send push notifications to friends with just a button push
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Hoy by
Hoy
was hunted by
vasanth
in
Web App
. Made by
vasanth
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Hoy
is not rated yet. This is Hoy's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report