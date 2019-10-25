Deals
HowNow
HowNow
AI-powered learning experience platform
From internal files, playbooks and training to expertly curated courses, books, podcasts, blogs and events, HowNow autonomously brings together all the knowledge you need from a variety of sources in real-time.
2 hours ago
Workplace learning platform HowNow scores $3M funding
HowNow, the workforce learning platform, has raised $3 million (£2.4m) in a "pre-series A" funding round. The round is led by Mark Pearson's Fuel Ventures and brings the total raised by the startup to $4.5 million. Other investors include Andy Murray OBE; Michael Whitfield and Chr...
