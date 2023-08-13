Products
This is the latest launch from Amplitude
See Amplitude’s 8 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
How to Get Started With PLG
How to Get Started With PLG
40 page e-book on Product-Led-Growth (PLG) by Amplitude
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
To help you get started with Product-Led Growth (PLG), Amplitude has created volume two "How to Get Started with Product-Led Growth" with insights from dozens of experts on the tactics and metrics you need to know to tackle PLG at your organization.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Tech
by
Amplitude
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Amplitude
Get data and insights to take action and drive growth
15
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
How to Get Started With PLG by
Amplitude
was hunted by
Eithiriel DeMeré
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Dave Rigotti
and
John Cutler
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Amplitude
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2015.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report