This is the latest launch from Amplitude
How to Get Started With PLG

How to Get Started With PLG

40 page e-book on Product-Led-Growth (PLG) by Amplitude

Free
Embed
To help you get started with Product-Led Growth (PLG), Amplitude has created volume two "How to Get Started with Product-Led Growth" with insights from dozens of experts on the tactics and metrics you need to know to tackle PLG at your organization.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Tech
 by
Amplitude
Amplitude
AmplitudeGet data and insights to take action and drive growth
How to Get Started With PLG by
Amplitude
was hunted by
Eithiriel DeMeré
in Analytics, SaaS, Tech. Made by
Dave Rigotti
and
John Cutler
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
Amplitude
is rated 4.9/5 by 15 users. It first launched on August 6th, 2015.
