How to get a job in tech

Discussion
Kevin Wu
Maker
Hi everyone, I’m Kevin, co-founder of Pathrise (https://www.producthunt.com/post...). I’m really excited to launch our new set of guides, which provide tips and templates for every step of your job search, including resume optimization, application efficiency, reverse recruiting, cold emailing, technical and behavioral interviewing, and negotiation. After working with hundreds of people on their job search, we were able to distill what we have learned into these step-by-step outlines so that you can move through your job search with confidence and ease. At Pathrise our goal is to act as an advocate for job-seekers by correcting the imbalance of information between applicant and company. We’re excited to put these guides out there and see how people use them!
