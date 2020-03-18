Discussion
Lucian Boiangiu
Maker
See the contents of active windows in a hovering window and keep it always on screen with Hover and send keyboard keys to the window directly from the hovering window. Improve your productivity by keeping a window always on screen with Hover. Hover displays the contents of windows real-time at 60 fps by using a hotkey or by clicking the button in the menu. Keep windows always on top and reduce the time cycling between apps by always seeing the useful windows. Control the windows by sending keyboard keys to the apps directly from the Hovering Window. ---------- FEATURES ---------- • Display contents of windows real-time at 60 fps in a new Hovering Window that stays on screen • Send keyboard keys to original windows when pressing in hovering windows. • Set a customisable Hotkey or press the button in the Menu to make a new Hovering Window • Keep original window image size when resizing Hovering Window • Fit original window image to the Hovering Window • Keep aspect ratio when resizing the hovering windows • Adjust hovering window's transparency • Set custom behaviour for each individual hovering window • Take Screenshot of the Hovering Window • Take Screenshot of the entire original window • Zoom in and move freely in the hovering window • Launch Hover at startup
