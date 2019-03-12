Houseparty Chrome Extension

Houseparty is the face-to-face social network where you can connect with the people you care about most. The web app & chrome extension make connecting easy. Want to know who's online while you're doing other things? Move to "Around" so you never miss out.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jeff NeedlesMakerHiring@jsneedles · Data @ Houseparty & Maker of Things
Super excited to share what we've been working for the past couple months. The Houseparty Web App & Chrome Extension are meant to make talking to the people you care about effortless. The web app can do most of the things the mobile app can... and we're adding more every week. Installing the extension allows you to see what's going on in Houseparty without having to be "online." Let me know what you think, 🐛 you find etc... Still early days, but that's why the PH community is great 😘
Upvote (1)Share·
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Any plans to support screen sharing or some co-browsing abilities with this, @jsneedles? I could imagine people using this to watch YouTube and consume content online together in other ways.
Upvote (1)Share·
Jeff NeedlesMakerHiring@jsneedles · Data @ Houseparty & Maker of Things
@rrhoover well... since you asked... one time @anarchyco got bored in an airport and I've heard a rumor that if you type #startscreen into the search bar... something might happen 🙊
Upvote (1)Share·
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@anarchyco @jsneedles EASTER EGGS!!??
Upvote (1)Share·