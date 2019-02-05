Log InSign up
House My Dog

Find dog sitters in your city

HouseMyDog is the #1 dog walking and dog sitting app to book a dog walker or dog sitter on-demand, hassle free.

Receive regular updates from your dog sitter while your on holiday and enjoy every step of your dog’s walk through photo updates and live GPS tracking.

Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European marketThe services are big business in the US but are still quite nascent on this side of the Atlantic. ONLINE DOG-SITTING SERVICE HouseMyDog has merged with its Spanish competitor Gudog in a bid to conquer the European market. The services allow dog owners to book vetted dog-sitters and walkers online.
HouseMyDog and Gudog merge in European dog walking roll upTwo dog walking and sitting startups are merging: HouseMyDog, the U.K.-headquartered online community that enables dog owners to find and book local trusted dog walkers and sitters, has agreed to join forces with Gudog, a similar offering based in Spain. I understand that HouseMyDog and Gudog will ...
