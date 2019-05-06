Meet Hourly, an app for those who get paid by the hour and for everyone wanting more control over time.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mikael KapanagaMaker@kapanaga
Hey there! I’m a designer of Hourly. Let's be honest: there’s plenty of time trackers on earth. But we miss some things in them: simple navigation, less hard-work-no-play approach, fewer features (really, we don’t need that many, we don’t use all of that). So we made an app called Hourly, and we made it as simple as possible. There are just three buttons in the tab bar: ➕to create a task; ⚫️to see the list of tasks in progress and to pause, resume, or finish any of them; ⬛️to get results per day and per month—helpful in making a report for an employer or in future scheduling. We know how boring time tracking sometimes can be. That’s why, apart from simplicity, we’ve created many animation tricks and tons of unique pictures shown when a task is finished. These special things inspire to close more tasks, remind to take a break, or just make one smile. Our users call Hourly easy to use, minimalistic, and funny. We’re very proud of it! It will be great if you try Hourly too. And, of course, we’re here for your feedback.
Upvote Share·