Riley Soward
MakerProduct @ Nuro, Tinkering @ Hourglass
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m excited to share a side project I’ve been working on the past few months: hourglass. I know you’re thinking: yet another productivity product?? 😱 Honestly, I’m surprised I was so drawn to this idea. But the truth is, I love its simplicity and am curious if other folks will find it as powerful as I do. hourglass has two parts: 1) 📝 a laminated sheet with boxes you cross off for every hour you work on a side project 2) 🤖 an SMS bot that provides stats, streaks, and nudges in the background When I sent hourglass to a few friends, I was surprised to see the variety of ways they used it: learning violin🎻, studying for a test ✏️, tracking workouts 🏋️♀️, searching for a job 💼, volunteering 🤲, and more 📚🎬🥋🎨. This gave me the confidence to spend my evenings and weekends turning my living room into a lamination center (sorry roommate!) and share this side project with the world. Thanks for reading 🙏 - very curious what questions or feedback you guys have! P.S. You can use the discount code "PRODUCT" at checkout for free shipping 📬
Just bought the monthly fit plan which was super affordable and convenient! Love the concept - have been trying to get better at goal setting lately, and hourglass is perfect for that. Thanks @rileysoward!!