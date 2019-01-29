Hotel Price Protection by Earny

Earny is expanding into travel price protection with the launch of Earny Hotels. Earny Hotels works by notifying you when existing hotel reservations drop in price and offers you the option to rebook at a lower rate exclusive to Earny users. Earny Hotels’ unique price tracking ability is expected to save users an average of $75 per booking!
DoriHunter@doriyona · COO at Earny
Hey Product Hunt community! We're excited to be on here 👋 Over the last two and a half years, we’ve been working hard to help millions of users protect their retail purchases. While doing so, we’ve also been listening very closely to your ideas and requests. The desire to see Earny expand into other verticals such as travel has been pretty overwhelming. We hear you! As a consumer advocate service, our mission is to make sure that every purchase is price protected, regardless of the transaction type. That’s why we’re incredibly excited to announce our latest offering: hotel price protection with exclusive rates to Earny customers. Earny Hotels has got you covered. Starting today, Earny will monitor existing hotel reservations to identify price drops across major hotel chains and online travel agencies (OTAs) to make sure you have access to the best rate possible (up to 60% off). This includes all reservations Earny users make at Priceline, Orbitz, Travelocity, Expedia, Booking.com, and other hotel booking platforms. With our latest expansion into the travel space, now you won’t need to think twice before booking your next getaway. We hope you’ll give it a try and let us know your thoughts! Happy Earnings! - The Earny Team
