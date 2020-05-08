Hot Right Now: Volume 3

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Elios
Purchased!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Maker
🔥 It’s here and it’s HOT! We’re delighted to bring you Volume 3 of our book “Hot Right Now” 2020’s definitive handbook for digital designers. You can discover examples of the most innovative and dazzling web design right now, as well a closer look at trends and themes such as: Typography-Heavy Designs & Color Exploration The New Visual Language: Emojis, Memes & GIFs MicroInteractions & Mini-Games Hero Menus, Hover Images, & Reactive Cursors The Art of Loading Back to the future: 90’s & 80’s Featuring Case Studies from: Locomotive, Zhenya Rynzhuk, Resn, Anthony Goodwin and Aristide Benoist, and Watson Design Group. We hope you have as much fun reading it as we had making it!
UpvoteShare