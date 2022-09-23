Products
Horizon Helvetica®
Ranked #11 for today
Horizon Helvetica®
The “Swiss army knife” of sketch tools
Horizon Helvetica® is a credit card size, multi-functional stainless steel sketching tool. Inch & Cm & Pixel & Pica ruler, compass, protractor, t-square, isometric grid, and more—all in your wallet with iconic HELVETICA typeface.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Crowdfunding
,
Graphics & Design
+1 by
Horizon Helvetica®
About this launch
Horizon Helvetica®
The “Swiss army knife” of sketch tools
Horizon Helvetica® by
Horizon Helvetica®
was hunted by
Levent Aşkan
in
Productivity
,
Crowdfunding
,
Graphics & Design
. Made by
Ufuk
Featured on September 23rd, 2022.
Horizon Helvetica®
is not rated yet. This is Horizon Helvetica®'s first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
10
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#134
