horbito NOVA

NOVA is a new kind of web browser designed for the way we interact with the web today, made for the neoworkers.
Turn any website into an app so you can start interacting with windows, not tabs. Welcome to the Operating System of the web.
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:
Its dynamic, quick and helps me get my shit done more efficientlyCons:
I haven't found any yet. If there are some, I bet devs will get it sorted in no time.
Great tool!
Discussion
Roberto GómezMaker@robby2023 · Founder & CEO - horbito
Hello Product Hunt! We're really excited to share NOVA with you today and get all your feedback. Google Chrome was launched more than 10 years ago and it still works exactly the same way (although the way we work has drastically changed). We now live online and always work using our browser, we don't really use our OS anymore, our web browsers have actually become the real Operating System which we use to access the programs we need. If so, why doesn't it behave like such? Introducing NOVA, the first web browser where you interact with your webapps using an OS-like interface, with icons, badges and windows. Add new apps using the App Store or turn any website you want into an app through Vintage Browser. Although the product is not finished (we want to add plugins support, SSO, cookie sync, better integrations...) we wanted to share our MVP with you ASAP to get the most feedback possible and improve NOVA as fast as we can. Please ask any question you might have, @javiergarmon and I will love to answer absolutely any doubt or suggestion you might have! Thank you!
