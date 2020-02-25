Deals
Hopdrops
Real-time canned beer releases
Web App
Squarespace
+ 1
With Hopdrops, breweries can easily embed can release inventory on their site so fans can get the latest drops without the anxiety of missing out. Simply install our integration, tag your products as a "hopdrops", and let us do the rest.
Jacqueline von Tesmar
Fresh beer is ALL THE RAGE in my house. Sharing this with my husband.
5 hours ago
