Hootsy makes it easy to build voice interactive assistants for your website, virtual reality and augmented reality. Build on the web and deploy using our web and Unity SDK. Turn a Facebook chatbot into a voice interactive experience in only a few minutes.
Dan SpoorMaker@dan_spoor
Hi Hunters, We built Hootsy because we believe the most natural way to interact in virtual and augmented reality is with your voice and hands. Hand controls are getting better, but we couldn't find tools that made it easy to create the type of voice interactive experiences that we wanted to create, ones that felt like you were talking to another person... so we built it. :) The assistants are built on the web (using Three.js), and can be deployed to an iOS or Android mobile app using our Unity SDK. More recently we built a chat widget similar to Intercom and others, but with the option of voice interaction. You'll see it pop-up on the homepage. We built this to scratch our own itch of wanting to provide better support to visitors while providing the ease of voice interaction. If there are any questions or feedback, please let us know. We'd love to know what you think! Thanks, Dan
