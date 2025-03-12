Launches
Hoop
This is a launch from Hoop
See 1 previous launch
Hoop
Tasks from every call, no bots needed
Visit
Upvote 57
Hoop's Mac app gets your tasks from every meeting platform with no bots required. See all your tasks from meetings, email, and Slack in one spot- automatically. One consolidated list that follows you from email to meeting to Slack channel. Boom!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Task Management
•
Meetings
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Built with
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Hoop
AI task management for busy professionals
5 out of 5.0
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Hoop by
Hoop
was hunted by
Stella Garber
in
Task Management
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Stella Garber
,
Brian Schmidt
,
Justin Gallagher
,
Travis Fischer
,
Brad Condo
,
Ben Leader
and
Marc Jenkinson
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
Hoop
is rated
5/5 ★
by 17 users. It first launched on September 10th, 2024.