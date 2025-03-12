Subscribe
Hoop

Hoop

Tasks from every call, no bots needed
Hoop's Mac app gets your tasks from every meeting platform with no bots required. See all your tasks from meetings, email, and Slack in one spot- automatically. One consolidated list that follows you from email to meeting to Slack channel. Boom!
Task ManagementMeetingsArtificial Intelligence

About this launch
Hoop
Hoop
AI task management for busy professionals
5 out of 5.0
57
Hoop by
Hoop
was hunted by
Stella Garber
in Task Management, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Stella Garber
,
Brian Schmidt
,
Justin Gallagher
,
Travis Fischer
,
Brad Condo
,
Ben Leader
and
Marc Jenkinson
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
Hoop
is rated 5/5 by 17 users. It first launched on September 10th, 2024.