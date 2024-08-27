Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Hoop

Hoop

AI task management for busy professionals

Free Options
Hoop connects to tools like Google Meet, Zoom, and Slack and uses AI to grab all your tasks. One consolidated list that follows you from meeting to Slack channel to meeting. Boom!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Hoop
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Linear
Vercel
About this launch
Hoop
HoopAI task management for busy professionals
0
reviews
Hoop by
Hoop
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in Productivity, Task Management, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Stella Garber
,
Travis Fischer
,
Brad Condo
,
Justin Gallagher
,
Brian Schmidt
and
Josh Dague
. Featured on September 10th, 2024.
Hoop
is not rated yet. This is Hoop's first launch.
Upvotes
63
Vote chart
Comments
47
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-