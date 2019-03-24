Honeyfi is a free app that helps couples spend and save better. Today Honeyfi is launching Goals, a feature to help couples save for anything from a vacation to a home. Just create a goal, choose a savings rules, and automatically save money toward your goal.
Sam SchultzMaker@sam_schultz1 · Co-founder @ Honeyfi (Techstars '18)
Hey Product Hunt! I’m the co-founder and CPO of Honeyfi. For lots of couples, money is a big source of tension. We built Honeyfi to help couples stress less and do more with their money. We started with everyday finances like spending, budgets, and bills. But working together on money is about more than just what you’ve spent. It’s also about planning for the future. So today, we’re officially launching Goals, a feature that makes it easy for couples to save for their goals, big or small. Here’s how it works: *Create shared or individual savings goals for anything from a big vacation to your first home *Choose a simple savings rule, like a percentage of your income or a set weekly amount *Based on your rules, we automatically transfer money to your goals *Your money is FDIC-insured up to $250,000 *Earn a 1% annual savings bonus (paid every 3 months) We just went through the Barclays Accelerator powered by Techstars, and we’re super excited about launching on Product Hunt. Let us know what you think!
