HOMIE is a complete real estate social networking tool for motivated sellers, buyers, investors, wholesalers, newbies and the list goes on.
HOMIEMaker@_reallafamilia · Real Estate Social Networking App
"We are extremely excited to launch our MVP, the HOMIE app is the first of it's kind, all comments are welcomed!" HOMIE features - - user feed for social networking and post deals - a marketplace for buyers, motivated sellers, investors and wholesalers - a forum for advice and tips and specific information - a messenger for private messages - mortgage calculator - note pad - real estate contract templates
