Homepage is a fast browser that gets you organized.
📁 Group your tabs into folders
🚫 Ad+tracker blocking, using the same engine as the Brave browser
⏸️ Automatic tab suspension
🔎 Globally search across all tabs
👉 Download here
❓Questions? Comment below
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Rohan Phadte
I really like this! I also believe browsers need to be better at helping keep us organized! Really like the tabs feature - there's a lot of power in being able to group your tabs! I just downloaded Homepage was wondering if there was going to be keyboard shortcuts. For example - (Cmd + L) is a common shortcut I use on desktop for access to the search bar. But Homepage is looking good! As another founder who's also working on making browsers better (except starting with mobile - https://www.producthunt.com/post...), keep it up! 💪
Share
Upvote (1)
@rohan_phadte Thanks! We agree, tab grouping is a superpower. We have the standard hotkeys (Cmd + T/+/-/F/W) but Cmd+L is an important one, we'll definitely implement that.
UpvoteShare
Hey everyone, 👋 Jeff and I are excited to launch Homepage to the PH community. 🚀 Homepage is a fast browser that gets you organized. Unlike any other browser, we orient your tabs vertically and allow you to group them into folders. How is Homepage fast? 🚗💨 🚫 Native ad and tracker blocking. Chrome and Firefox rely on JS based Adblock extensions, which slow down your browser even more. We use a Adblock engine built with Rust (it's the same engine the Brave browser uses) ⏸️ Automatic tab suspension. Tabs you haven't used in a while are suspended to keep your experience snappy and your computer silent. We also cap your tabs' RAM usage at ~2.5GB. Finally, Homepage lets you search across all your folders and tabs, to get to what you need, quickly. 🔎 We think Homepage is everything your browser should have been. If you're a busy individual juggling many projects, we think Homepage will give you the clarity and productivity boost you've been looking for. We'll be here all day to answer any questions you might have. Peace! ✌️ Deven and Jeff ❓FAQ❓ 1. Where can I download Homepage? At out website: https://homepage.so. No email required! 2. Where is my browsing data stored? All your browsing data is stored locally on your device. No clouds involved here :) 3. What OS do you support? Mac and Windows
UpvoteShare