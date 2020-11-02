discussion
Laura Moreno Cabanillas
MakerHelping Home Buyers Avoid Mistakes 🏡
Hey PH, Laura from the HomeFlow team here. HomeFlow is a new app for both iOS and Android (built with GlideApps) that lets you learn about the home buying process at your own pace. This helps you feel more confident and avoid really expensive mistakes. I decided to build HomeFlow after buying my first home in Brooklyn, NY. The experience was overwhelming, stressful and we made many expensive mistakes along the way. I don't want that to happen to anyone else! 🙅♀️ This is why I’ve spent the last year building this super easy-to-use app that lets you educate yourself at your own pace and that will make you instantly a pro home buyer so that you can feel confident and empowered going through the process and keep your team accountable as well! This is the 2nd time that I launched HomeFlow, the first time we spent several months coding it using PHP. This time I am launching it with GlideApps (a code-free solution) so that I can improve it super fast without knowing how to code. Please, play with it and let me know: - what you think? - what would you change? - what other features would you need? Thanks so much in advance! I really appreciate all your thoughts and will reply to them super fast! Thanks again! Laura
