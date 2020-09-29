Holofy Products
Video stories for your website
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eduard Cristea
MakerCEO @ Holofy
Hello, everyone! I’m Eduard, one of the founders of Holofy. We just launched Holofy Product- our foundational e-commerce software suite ( Web widget, dashboard & app both iOS & Android ). Our goal is to enable consumers make a decision at their highest purchase intent by giving them rich, authentic video in context, while also helping brands bridge the gap between expectations and reality reducing returns, exchanges & bad reviews. We know the model works, we have proven it already by digitally selling the most expensive product there is: the home ( with zero complaints), and enabled our pilot partner to rent 80% of their portfolio sight unseen, doubling their business and making August their all -time record breaking month in only 8 weeks of use, you can read more here. To show how strongly we believe in this vision we decided to play our part by giving away the foundation of Holofy free - forever. Join us now in the quest of digitising the physical world and help everyone win-win As a long-time Product Hunt lurker, I’m excited to share this with you!
Share
Upvote (7)